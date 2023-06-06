**Tuesday is an Ozone Alert Day**

  • Another warm afternoon with temperatures in the upper-80s to lower-90s,
  • Isolated showers and t-storms possible after 2pm
    • Brief heavy rain and gusty winds possible
  • Isolated to widely scattered t-showers possible through Thursday
  • More organized showers and storms possible late-Thursday into the weekend
  • Highs this weekend in the 80s and lows in the 60s