- Light spotty showers or mist Tuesday morning
- Stubborn cloud cover and a north breeze will make Tuesday cool
- Temporary break from rain chances Wednesday and early Thursday
- Another soaking rain is possible at the end of the work week
- The weekend looks dry with mild temperatures
FORECAST: Drying out midweek
- Laura Mock
Laura Mock
