FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Mostly clear and cool into Monday morning
  • Mostly sunny with a big warm-up during the day
  • Unsettled weather pattern begins midweek
    • Rain and storm chances return Tuesday
    • Heaviest rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
    • A few of those storms may be severe
    • More rounds of rain and thunder likely at the end of the week
  • Generally warm weather sticks around into next weekend

More News