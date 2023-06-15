- Sunny for most of the day, warm temperatures
- Severe storms possible tonight
- Strongest storms expected in western Ok
- Arriving in Green Country after dark
- Damaging winds, large hail, limited tornado threat
- Another round of stronger storms Saturday evening
- Summertime heat builds next week with drier weather
FORECAST: Dry and Warm today, strong storms tonight
Laura Mock
