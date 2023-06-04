- Isolated to widely scattered t-showers are possible the next few afternoons and early evenings
- Severe weather is unlikely
- Locally heavy downpours with gusty winds may occur
- Many spots will stay dry most days
- Staying warm and a bit humid with highs nearing 90 through midweek
- Slightly higher rain chances expected Thursday and again this weekend
FORECAST: Daily storm chances again this week
- Laura Mock
-
- Updated
Laura Mock
