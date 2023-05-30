- Mild mornings and warm afternoons
- A few showers and storms possible each afternoon
- Severe weather unlikely
- Higher rain chances end of this week
FORECAST: Daily afternoon storm chances
- Laura Mock
-
- Updated
Laura Mock
Currently in Tulsa
66°
Clear
85° / 64°
7 AM
67°
8 AM
71°
9 AM
75°
10 AM
77°
11 AM
80°
