- Cool temps overnight into Saturday in the 60s
- Lower humidity over the weekend with below average temps
- Highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday
- Heat returns quickly next week with triple digits back by midweek
- Limited rain chances through this upcoming week
FORECAST: Dry weekend with cooler than average temps
James Aydelott
