FOX23 Monday Morning Forecast

  • Cool start Monday morning
  • Several rounds of rain and storms likely for the start of the work week
    • Highest rain chance will be south & west of Tulsa Monday
    • Widespread heavy storms are likely Monday night into Tuesday
    • Limited severe weather threat both days, mainly south of I-40
  • Cooler than average temperatures stick around through Wednesday
  • Heating up late in the week with daily highs returning to the 90s
  • A late-week round or two of storms is possible in the overnight hours