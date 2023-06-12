- Cool start Monday morning
- Several rounds of rain and storms likely for the start of the work week
- Highest rain chance will be south & west of Tulsa Monday
- Widespread heavy storms are likely Monday night into Tuesday
- Limited severe weather threat both days, mainly south of I-40
- Cooler than average temperatures stick around through Wednesday
- Heating up late in the week with daily highs returning to the 90s
- A late-week round or two of storms is possible in the overnight hours
FORECAST: Cooler Monday with more rain and storm chances
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Monday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
68°
Mostly Cloudy
68° / 62°
10 AM
68°
11 AM
70°
12 PM
71°
1 PM
74°
2 PM
75°
Follow Fox23
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.