- Mostly dry overnight with a refreshing breeze
- Several rounds of rain and storms likely for the start of the work week
- Highest rain chance will be south & west of Tulsa Monday
- Widespread heavy storms are likely Monday night into Tuesday
- Limited severe weather threat both days, mainly south of I-40
- Cooler than average temperatures stick around through Wednesday
- Heating up late in the week with daily highs returning to the 90s
- A late-week round or two of storms is possible in the overnight hours
FORECAST: Cooler air arrives with continued storm chances
Michael Grogan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
81°
Partly Cloudy
87° / 70°
6 PM
81°
7 PM
78°
8 PM
76°
9 PM
73°
10 PM
71°
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Sinaloa Cartel accused of trying to buy guns in Tulsa
-
Tulsa County DA files charges against one teen following deadly crash near 71st and Memorial
-
Oklahoma correctional officer sentenced to prison for accepting bribes to smuggle contraband
-
Man stabbed by future mother-in-law, police say
-
Thousands of dollars and a pair of socks send Tulsa man to federal court
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.