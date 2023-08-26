- A few showers or isolated storms are possible into Sunday morning
- A north breeze on Sunday will usher in cooler, drier air
- Highs in the 80s are expected for early next week for the area
- Morning lows will dip into the 60s starting Monday
- Dry with ample sunshine each day into next week
- Gradually heating up again toward Labor Day weekend
FORECAST: Cool-down arrives with a few showers possible
Mike Grogan
