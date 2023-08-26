FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • A few showers or isolated storms are possible into Sunday morning
  • A north breeze on Sunday will usher in cooler, drier air
    • Highs in the 80s are expected for early next week for the area
    • Morning lows will dip into the 60s starting Monday
  • Dry with ample sunshine each day into next week
  • Gradually heating up again toward Labor Day weekend