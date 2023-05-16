FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

  • Cool conditions for your Tuesday
  • Sun returns Wednesday ahead of next frontal boundary
  • Cloud increase Thursday as will rain chances
    • Showers and storms arrive late-Thursday
    • Limited severe weather threat
  • Rain likely Friday early before ending late in the day
  • This weekend looks dry but cool with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s

