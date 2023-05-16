- Cool conditions for your Tuesday
- Sun returns Wednesday ahead of next frontal boundary
- Cloud increase Thursday as will rain chances
- Showers and storms arrive late-Thursday
- Limited severe weather threat
- Rain likely Friday early before ending late in the day
- This weekend looks dry but cool with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s
FORECAST: Cool but dry through midweek; more rain in store Thursday and Friday
Phillip Price
