- Mostly sunny warmer on Sunday
- Still sunny and warm Monday
- Unsettled weather pattern begins midweek
- Rain and storm chances return Tuesday
- Rain/Storm chances continue Wednesday
- Some storms could be severe
FORECAST: Sunny and Warm Sunday
James Aydelott
