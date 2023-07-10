- Another round of storms is possible Tuesday morning
- Heavy rainfall is the main threat
- Highest storm chance is south & west of Tulsa
- Turning very hot and humid midweek
- A heat index nearing 110° is expected Wednesday & Thursday
- Late-week showers and storms can't be ruled out
- Higher rain chances return by the weekend
FORECAST: Building heat & humidity this week
James Aydelott
