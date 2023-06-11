- A few showers and storms are possible Sunday
- T-showers are possible around sunrise
- Another round of storms is possible by mid-afternoon mainly NE of Tulsa
- Limited rainfall overall is expected for the rest of the weekend
- Staying warm on Sunday with an increasing northerly breeze
- Cooler and drier air returns for the start of the work week
- More rain and storms becoming likely Monday night into Tuesday
- A few more rounds of storms may occur from midweek into next weekend
- A warming trend takes hold midweek with highs in the 90s by Thursday
FORECAST: Breezy Sunday with a few morning t-storms
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures continue to rise, and it's important to remember car heat safety as we enter the summer months. Read MoreFOX23 Meteorologist Mikayla Smith talks hot car safety
Currently in Tulsa
74°
Partly Cloudy
74° / 67°
8 AM
75°
9 AM
78°
10 AM
81°
11 AM
83°
12 PM
85°
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Sinaloa Cartel accused of trying to buy guns in Tulsa
-
Tulsa County DA files charges against one teen following deadly crash near 71st and Memorial
-
Oklahoma correctional officer sentenced to prison for accepting bribes to smuggle contraband
-
Man stabbed by future mother-in-law, police say
-
Muskogee woman dead, 3 kids hospitalized after semi crash
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.