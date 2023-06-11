FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast

  • A few showers and storms are possible Sunday
    • T-showers are possible around sunrise
    • Another round of storms is possible by mid-afternoon mainly NE of Tulsa
    • Limited rainfall overall is expected for the rest of the weekend
  • Staying warm on Sunday with an increasing northerly breeze
  • Cooler and drier air returns for the start of the work week
  • More rain and storms becoming likely Monday night into Tuesday
  • A few more rounds of storms may occur from midweek into next weekend
  • A warming trend takes hold midweek with highs in the 90s by Thursday