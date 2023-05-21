- Sunday looks fantastic with sunshine, low humidity and 70s
- Warmer temps begin to return midway through next week
- Rain chances off and on through much of next week
- Best chance for storms looks likely on Wednesday
- Warm temps with rain chances possible for Memorial Day Weekend
FORECAST: Beautiful Sunday, more rain returns this week
- Mikayla Smith
Mikayla Smith
