FOX 23 Weather Forecast

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Tulsa, Rogers, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer until 9 PM Wednesday

HEAT ADVISORY for  Cherokee, Creek, Mayes, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Delaware, Adair counties until 9 PM Wednesday

  • Thursday will be hot but a few degrees cooler than today.
  • A cold front will slowly drop into the area late-Thursday bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for storms Friday AM
  • Mid 60s Saturday morning, warmer by Sunday

