FOX23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Delaware, Latimer Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Wagoner & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS Friday 11 AM to 9 PM.

  • More dangerous heat Friday with highs from 100° to 105°
    • Heat index values 105 to 110°+
  • The hot conditions will continue into the first half of the weekend
  • Rain chances return late-Friday
  • A cool front arrives on Sunday along with more chances for rain
  • Cooler air arrives early next week. Highs in the 80s to low-90s expected

