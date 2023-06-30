 HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM FOR WASHINGTON, CRAIG, OTTAWA, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, DELAWARE, OKMULGEE, WAGONER, CHEROKEE, ADAIR, MUSKOGEE, MCINTOSH, SEQUOYAH, PITTSBURG, HASKELL, LATIMER AND LE FLORE COUNTIES. 

  • Friday Afternoon will be hot and humid.
    • Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s
  • Watching for storms Saturday
    • Mostly cloudy skies
    • Highs in the low-90
    • Slight chance of a severe storm
  • Fourth of July looks warm
    • Highs in the 90s
    • Slight chance of storms Monday

More News