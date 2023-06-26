- Monday Afternoon will be much less humid compared to this past weekend.
- Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
- We could see a few t-showers Tuesday Night into early Wednesday
- Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
- Highs Wed-Fri at or above 100°
- It will feel like 105° - 110°
- Seasonal temperatures return just in time for the upcoming weekend.
FORECAST: A few warm days before record heat arrives midweek
Phillip Price
