FOX 23 Monday Afternoon Forecast

  • Monday Afternoon will be much less humid compared to this past weekend.
    • Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
  • We could see a few t-showers Tuesday Night into early Wednesday
  • Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
    • Highs Wed-Fri at or above 100°
    • It will feel like 105° - 110°
  • Seasonal temperatures return just in time for the upcoming weekend.