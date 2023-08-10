FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Dry and sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 90s
  • Temperatures heat back up into the weekend with a few t-storms
  • Storm chances increase Friday evening into Saturday morning
  • Sunshine on and off throughout Saturday 
  • More storms possible Saturday night into Sunday
  • Partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon 
  • Mild temps to begin work week next week
  • Limited rain chances after this weekend 

