- Scattered showers continue through the early afternoon
- More storms possible Friday afternoon as a cold front arrives
- Highest chance south of I-40
- Main threats strong wind and large hail
- This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and 70s
- Warmer temps begin to return midway through next week
- Rain chances off and on through much of next week
FORECAST: A few severe storms this evening before picture perfect weekend weather
- James Aydelott
- Updated
James Aydelott
