Dry and mild weather expected through mid-week

- Sunny weather sticks around for the first part of the week and temps return to around 60° by Wednesday
- Winds will be light for the first half of the week
- More rain chances and stronger winds arrive for the end of the week
- The weekend looks to be dry and warm
