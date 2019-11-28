Cold and wet for Thanksgiving plans

- Cold and rainy on Thanksgiving Day
- Storms possible late Friday
- Showers continue Saturday morning but then clear out for a nice afternoon
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at how chilly and wet Thanksgiving is shaping up to be
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}