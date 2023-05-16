TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa ended up having a cooler than average month of April with the temperature running almost one degree below normal. However, it was a different story on the global scale.
According to NOAA, the earth had its fourth warmest April over 174 years of climate records.
The global temperature ran 1.8 degrees above the average for that month in the twentieth Century. The Southern Hemisphere led the way with the warmest month ever on record there.
Ocean temperatures also ran well above-normal. It was the warmest April ever for April ocean readings and the second warmest for any month ever.
Closer to home, it was the second warmest April in the Gulf of Mexico. That warmer than average water may bring added fuel to any tropical systems that move over it in the upcoming Hurricane Season.
El Niño is forecast to return by this summer. This warming of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean waters is shown to bring warmer temperatures globally as well.
As this pattern strengthens, it will make it more likely that global temperatures break further records later this year and into next. As of mid-May, those ocean waters are just 0.1 degree Celsius from meeting the El Niño designation.
You can see the full report from NOAA here.