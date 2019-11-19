Sunny and Mild Tuesday, Rain Returns Wednesday

- More sunshine Tuesday
- Staying mild through Thursday
- Rain chances return Wednesday
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at the nice warm-up before the next cool down
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}