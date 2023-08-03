TULSA, Okla. — Wagoner County Investigators tracked down a man to a Tulsa home after they say he violated his parole.
Steven Powers was given 15 years probation as part of a plea deal in the drowning death of his son Steven Powers III in 2019.
Investigators say the 4-year-old boy who couldn't swim was in Ft. Gipson Lake without a flotation device. Powers admitted to being high on drugs while in the car of his son and another small child.
As part of a deal, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given 15 years probation. Investigators say he violated his probation just four years into it though.
The Wagoner County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest earlier year.
Wagoner County Investigators, working with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, arrested him Aug. 3, 2023 at a home near Admiral and Harvard.
Powers now awaits a new sentencing on his 1st Degree Manslaughter case.