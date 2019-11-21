Video Playlist
-
VIDEO: Woman hit by stray bullet fired into south Tulsa home
-
VIDEO: Dogs help save owners from house fire in east Tulsa
-
Valuables stolen from 50 storage units in east Tulsa
-
Storage units ransacked through in east Tulsa
-
Man dies after climbing into donation bin in Muskogee
-
Broken Arrow Andolini's chef wins international pizza acrobatics competition
-
Metro Diner closes south Tulsa location
-
New home built to accommodate man paralyzed after football injury
-
Prestigious firefighter training to be held in Tulsa
-
Two men dead after incident during training at Oklahoma air force base
-
High-dose flu shot shortage
-
Man accused of spitting on and assaulting officer during arrest
-
Tulsa police investigating about 50 break ins at a storage facility
-
8-year-old Verdigris boy turns fear of mascots into sideline staple
-
Two teenagers and adults in jail after police find guns and drugs at…
-
VIDEO: Disabled athlete gets new home from Habitat for Humanity
-
VIDEO: Tulsa police release body camera video showing alleged assault on officer
-
VIDEO: Community remembers Broken Arrow teacher killed in crash
-
VIDEO: Day 5 of impeachment inquiry hearings for President Trump
-
VIDEO: Tulsa police looking for two people connected with several break-ins
-
VIDEO: Firefighters find woman unconscious outside east Tulsa house fire
-
Officers release dash cam video of October high-speed chase
-
WATCH: Tulsa police release new video of October chase
-
Sponsor buys new sweatshirts for Monroe Demonstration Academy students…
-
Tulsa officer in popular video shows off dance moves
-
Owasso soldier returns home for the holidays
-
Woman with meningitis turns into Olympic gold medalist
-
Man accused of terrorizing neighborhood with a hatchet arrested
-
Tulsa facing high number of evictions
-
Sand Springs teachers get $8,000 donation
-
Free emotional counseling available for flood victims
-
Bixby animal shelter needs people to adopt pets from them
-
Tulsa police need help finding burglary person of interest
-
VIDEO: Thousands of dollars raised for grants for Sand Springs teachers
-
Free Lice Treatment for Teachers
-
VIDEO: Day 4 of Trump impeachment hearings begin Wednesday
-
VIDEO: Two arrested after chase through north Tulsa
-
VIDEO: Two arrested in connection with man found dead in south Tulsa apartment
-
Tulsa family finds strange man asleep in child's bed
-
Vinita teen surprised with ski trip from Make-A-Wish Foundation
-
Vinita teen surprised with ski trip from Make-A-Wish Foundation
-
Some business owners concerned about Okmulgee Main Street construction project
-
Police: Man tied up, beaten to death in south Tulsa
-
Arnold's Hamburgers to open new drive-thru next week
-
Roosevelt's in Tulsa goes all out with Christmas decorations
-
Police investigate south Tulsa homicide
-
Oklahomans for Equality defends Tulsa's Salvation Army amid Chick-Fil-A…
-
Competency hearing set for man accused in missing Welch girls case
-
Two in custody in connection to south Tulsa homicide, robbery
-
VIDEO: Extra protection to protect your car from burglaries
- New VIDEO: Woman hit by stray bullet fired into south Tulsa home
- VIDEO: Dogs help save owners from house fire in east Tulsa
- Valuables stolen from 50 storage units in east Tulsa
- Storage units ransacked through in east Tulsa
- Man dies after climbing into donation bin in Muskogee
- Broken Arrow Andolini's chef wins international pizza acrobatics competition
- Metro Diner closes south Tulsa location
- New home built to accommodate man paralyzed after football injury
- Prestigious firefighter training to be held in Tulsa
- Two men dead after incident during training at Oklahoma air force base
- High-dose flu shot shortage
- Man accused of spitting on and assaulting officer during arrest
- Tulsa police investigating about 50 break ins at a storage facility
- 8-year-old Verdigris boy turns fear of mascots into sideline staple
- Two teenagers and adults in jail after police find guns and drugs at Jenks school
- VIDEO: Disabled athlete gets new home from Habitat for Humanity
- VIDEO: Tulsa police release body camera video showing alleged assault on officer
- VIDEO: Community remembers Broken Arrow teacher killed in crash
- VIDEO: Day 5 of impeachment inquiry hearings for President Trump
- VIDEO: Tulsa police looking for two people connected with several break-ins
Trending Stories on FOX23.com
-
Man dies after getting stuck in Okmulgee donation bin, police say
A man is dead after trying to climb into a donation bin Wednesday night, Okmulgee police said.
-
50 units broken into at Tulsa storage facility
One person ran from him across Sheridan, got hit by a car, but jumped back up and managed to run away.
-
Andolini's employee wins pizza dough throwing competition in London
Hattan says there are very, very few women and often she is the only woman competing.
-
Police: Maryland man took girlfriend to Nevada desert, suffocated her
John Matthew Chapman, 39, of Oakland, is charged with kidnapping, obstruction and criminal use of a communication facility in the disappearance of Jaime Rae Feden, who was last seen by loved ones Sept. 15 in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, where the 33-year-old lives.
-
Utah woman challenges lewdness charges for going topless in front of stepkids
Tilli Buchanan and her husband were sweaty and itchy after spending the day installing insulation in their garage, so they stripped off their long-sleeved shirts to cool down. Buchanan, 27, of West Valley City, now finds herself fighting lewdness charges because her young stepchildren saw her topless.
-
Metro Diner closes south Tulsa restaurant
FOX23 News asked Metro Diner why it closed. The company would not say.
-
Tulsa selected to host prestigious firefighter training program in 2020
A prestigious firefighter training event is coming to Tulsa for the first time.
-
Impeachment inquiry: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify; live updates, livestream
A former National Security Council official and a diplomat who says he overheard a conversation between President Donald Trump and ambassador Gordon Sondland are scheduled to testify Thursday in the week's final impeachment inquiry hearing.
-
Three people arrested outside Jenks school after guns, drugs found in car
DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
-
Two dead after aircraft involved in 'mishap' at Oklahoma air force base
Officials say it happened during a training mission.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}