UPDATE, 8/2/23: Capitol Police have given the all-clear. There is no active threat.
WASHINGTON, D.C. − Officers with the U.S. Capitol Police are searching around the Senate Office Buildings after receiving a 911 call.
It is not clear if there is an active shooter, but police are asking people to shelter in place while they investigate.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m— The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023