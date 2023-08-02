U.S. Capitol police investigate after receiving 911 call
Getty Images

UPDATE, 8/2/23: Capitol Police have given the all-clear. There is no active threat.

WASHINGTON, D.C. − Officers with the U.S. Capitol Police are searching around the Senate Office Buildings after receiving a 911 call.

It is not clear if there is an active shooter, but police are asking people to shelter in place while they investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation. 