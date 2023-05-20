OKLAHOMA CITY – Sallisaw Police Captain John Weber and Sallisaw Police Officer Wesley McGuirt were recognized on the Oklahoma Senate floor Wednesday after stopping a pursuit that was heading toward the Diamond Daze Festival earlier this month.
Gov. Kevin Stitt presented the officers with a governor’s commendation for their response to a high-speed pursuit that left the highway and endangered the lives of those who were attending the Diamond Daze Festival in Sallisaw.
“These professionals did something so extraordinary that warranted so much more than a citation from their legislators. We are grateful for Governor Stitt’s unwavering commitment to law enforcement and help in recognizing these heroes. We cannot thank them enough for their response and heroism on that day, and every day,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton R- McCurtain.
Weber used his patrol car to stop a suspect in a pursuit by hitting him head on.
Shawn Hyman, Courtney Walker and a third person were arrested in connection with the pursuit.
“We are very blessed to have outstanding law enforcement officers across the state that answer the call and put their lives on the line to protect and defend their fellow citizens,” Hamilton said. “I’m especially thankful for the heroism of Captain Weber and Officer McGuirt. They exemplify the Oklahoma Standard and are a blessing to our community and state.”