TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday after police say they robbed a clerk at an east Tulsa motel.
Police were called to an armed robbery at The Square Motel at South 79th East Ave.
The caller reported that a man with a red ball cap held a gun under his shirt and robbed the clerk of the cash in the register, Tulsa police said in a release.
Officers said in a release they saw video of the suspect at the hotel and the get-away vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta with an OU vanity plate.
Police said about an hour after the robbery the VW was found in the parking lot of the Bradstone Apartments and they were able to identify the suspects in the robbery as Kyler Newberry and Kayla Crenshaw.
Newberry confessed to the robbery telling a detective that he decided to rob the hotel after discovering that the person he went there to kill had left, police said.
Crenshaw confessed to being the getaway driver but said she didn't know Newberry was going to rob the motel, police said.
Newberry and Crenshaw were taken to the Tulsa County jail on armed robbery charges.