CLAREMORE, Okla. -- "You are loved" is the first thing people see when they walk into Light of Hope, a nonprofit in Claremore. The nonprofit focuses on helping people through drug addiction. Their new fundraiser, Wall of Hope, recently launched and anyone can buy a brick on the wall and have the name of someone they loved inscribed on it. They are using the fundraiser to honor anyone they have loved.
“People can have their inscription on a very beautiful plaque, and we’ll place that on the wall for them,” said Nancy Phelps, the executive director of Light of Hope.
While Light of Hope focuses on helping people through addiction, it offers other support groups as well. Including a Mother’s Angels group, for mothers that have lost children.
“We just want to support them that’s the main thing and to let them know that they’re not alone its hard Mother's Day is hard,” said Phelps.
The founder of Light of Hope, Layla Freeman lost her daughter in 2013. She then founded the organization to fight against drugs and offer people an outlet. The organization was quite literally founded on a mother’s love, said Phelps.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been around anyone who has turned pain into purpose like she has,” said Phelps.
Now the organization fights drugs as well as helping mother’s deal with loss and find healing.
To find more information on Light of hope and the services they offer, or buy a brick for a loved one click here.