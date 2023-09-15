TULSA, Okla. -- TFD's training officer Nelson Ojeda gave back to his community this week by bringing some firefighters from Chile in to be trained at Tulsa's fire department.
Ojeda was a volunteer firefighter in Chile for 10 years before he moved to Tulsa and started working for TFD.
FOX23 spoke with Ojeda about when he realized TFD had more elaborate training and resources than the fire departments in Chile.
"I realized all the resources that were available and the level of training they received here, so I had the vision of kind of passing that on to the guys down there," Ojeda said.
Ojeda said in the past he has gone to Chile to visit family and train local departments there.
But with his position as TFD's training officer, he was able to talk to departments in Chile about sponsoring some firemen to come to Tulsa this week and train.
"The aspect of brotherhood welds just passing knowledge and experience," Ojeda said.
FOX23 spoke with firefighters from Chile training in Tulsa this week Antonio Albarez and Albaro Osorio.
They explained firefighters in Chile are all volunteers, and the training is not as elaborate as it is here and only on weekends.
"Here you have more facility for training, we have the same equipment but your simulator is bigger."
They said TFD's training is hands on scenario based with live fires, and they hope to bring it back to Chile to share with others.
"We work differently with emergencies and different areas do different things so now with special training we have more of a standard of training."