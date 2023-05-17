MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. -- Two people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they found dozens of animals starving and living in "disturbing" conditions in a rural Coffeyville, Kan. home.
Heather Hall and Rafael Luna-Dezonne, both of Coffeyville, Kan., face several counts of animal cruelty for not providing proper care to more than 70 dogs, cats, birds, snakes, chickens, ducks, rabbits, and a lizard found at their home, deputies said.
“The living conditions for these poor animals were deplorable and uncalled for,” Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said in a statement. “It was very clear these animals were not being taken care of; they were starving. Animals that we call pets rely on their owners to feed, water, and take care of their needs. To keep them cooped up in cages, buildings, and containers, and left to live in their fecal matter and starve is uncalled for.”
Deputies said they had a local veterinarian respond to the home to evaluate the animals and found several dead animals as well.
The animals were removed from the home and are being taken care of by local shelters for the time being, deputies said.
Hall and Luna-Dezonne could face additional charges.