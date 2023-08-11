'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' docu-series brings the speed to Tulsa Raceway Park

TULSA, Okla. -- "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings" docu-reality show have taken over the Tulsa Raceway Park to film the show.
"We come here every year. It’s a great facility, great fans, a great location. When the sun goes down the weather’s great," said Chris Hamilton, the Master of Ceremonies for the production. "We show up, we make passes down this track as fast as we can. These are the fastest cars you will see go down an unprepared surface. And they’re racing for a lot of money. The guy who’s the last man standing, or woman standing gets paid the dough in the end."
The show will be shooting for a second day at the Tulsa Raceway Park on Saturday, Aug. 12.
"Tomorrow is the main event. Tomorrow, the $40,000 is going to be awarded to somebody here," said Hamilton. "If you want to come out here and see your favorite Outlaws, they’re all here. Your favorite drivers are here on the property racing."
The racing starts at 5 p.m.