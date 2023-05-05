Tulsa family credits St. Jude for saving the life of their daughter

TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa family is thanking St. Jude for saving the life of their little girl, Brynlee.
She began suffering from seizures in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brynlee, then two-years-old, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
The St. Jude affiliate in Tulsa, at Saint Francis Hospital, quickly sent Brynlee to St. Jude's facility in Memphis.
"Friday morning, we started talking to St. Jude. Friday afternoon, they called us and asked if we could be there Sunday," said Brynlee's mom, Kali.
Doctors were able to remove Brynlee's tumor, and decided that radiation was not needed.
"Our daughter was diagnosed with cancer, but we didn't have to go through the horrible things that some families have to experience, and watch their kids go through," said Kali.
However, Brynlee is still experiencing lasting effects from the surgery. Despite this, St. Jude is still there for the Terry family.
"There is a lot to come with the aftermath of the surgery, in terms of behaviors and therapies that are needed," said Kali. "We're just trying to maneuver because we know her brain was affected."
Brynlee now travels to Memphis twice a year for checkups.
"To be honest, I don't know what we would do if it weren't for St. Jude, because the cost of surgery alone, and then she gets MRI's at every visit," said Kali.
From neurologist and oncology visits to therapy sessions, St. Jude pays for it all.