OWASSO, Okla. — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is just a little more than two weeks away!
It's the last chance prize in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
"You can get a lot of food," said Reasor's Regional Vice President Anthony Grant.
He told FOX23 why Reasor's offers a $5,000 gift card every year.
"What St. Jude is doing is just phenomenal," he said. "Our core value is do the right thing the right way and St. Jude is doing the right thing the right way so we want to partner with them and be as involved as we can."
Grant said it's very rewarding.
"My dad told me something when I was young, he said people will never forget what you do for them when they're at their critical time and St. Jude is providing so much for them at a critical time," Grant said. "Someone is going to win this prize at a critical time. With the average family of four spending $1,000 a month on groceries, this gift card could wipe out that grocery bill, all together, for months."
Grant said everything has begun to cost more due to inflation, and this gift card could positively impact someone's life.
Anyone who gets a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket before Friday, June 9th is eligible to win that $5,000 Reasor's gift card.
Tickets are going fast. Get yours now, before they sell out! Call 800-853-1470.
The winner of the $620,000 dream home will be drawn the morning of Sunday, June 25.