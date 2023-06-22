The Thunder is adding Cason Wallace to its roster, another Kentucky guard to play with first-team All-NBA player and former Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Oklahoma City traded up two spots in the first round of the NBA Draft Thursday night to take Wallace at number ten overall. The Thunder also got Davis Bertans in the deal with the Mavericks.
OKC sent the rights to the number 12 pick to Dallas in return. That ended up being Duke’s Dereck Lively II.
The 6’4” Wallace is a 19-year-old from Dallas. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game as a freshman at Kentucky.
The Thunder also drafted Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson in the second round with the 50th overall pick.