The Thunder's schedule is out, released Thursday. Oklahoma City will tip off the upcoming season with a pair of road games against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 27.
The Thunder's home opener will be against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Oct. 29.
The Thunder is set to make 13 nationally televised appearances including four games on ESPN (Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans, Jan. 24 at San Antonio, Jan. 31 vs. Denver and March 3 at Phoenix), four games on TNT (Nov. 14 vs. San Antonio, Jan. 16 at L.A. Clippers, Feb. 13 at Orlando and March 14 vs. Dallas) and five games on NBA TV (Nov. 16 at Golden State, Jan. 15 at L.A. Lakers, Feb. 10 at Dallas, March 4 at L.A. Lakers and March 24 at Milwaukee). Oklahoma City only had four national TV games last regular season.
In what has become an Oklahoma City tradition, the Thunder will once again host a New Year’s Eve game at 6 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center.
Here's a look at the Thunder's complete schedule for the 2023-24 season: