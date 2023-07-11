Monday was the second day of the MLB draft, with several Oklahoma players taken off the board, including five Oklahoma State Cowboys and three Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
Oklahoma State picks
- Juaron Watts-Brown (P) to the Toronto Blue Jays in the third round
- Nolan McLean (two-way player) to the New York Mets in the third round
- Roc Riggio (2B) to the New York Yankees in the fourth round
- Marcus Brown (SS) to the Washington Nationals in the fifth round
- Brian Hendry (P) to the Yankees in the tenth round
Oral Roberts picks
- Jonah Cox (OF) to the Oakland Athletics in the sixth round
- Cade Denton (P) to the Colorado Rockies in sixth round
- Jacob Widener (P) to the Kansas City Royals in the ninth round
Day three of the MLB draft continues Tuesday in Seattle. You can watch the draft for free on MLB.com.