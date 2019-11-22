OU's Calcaterra stepping away from football

OU's Grant Calcaterra is stepping away from football after suffering a concussion earlier this season in practice. The junior tight end made the announcement Thursday night on Twitter.
To everybody who's been a part of my football journey, Thank You.— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 22, 2019
Philippians 1:6 pic.twitter.com/OmOlUsLiMV
Calcaterra hasn't played since OU's win at Kansas on October 5. In his announcement on Twitter, Calcaterra said that he's "had my fair share of concussions in my career."
Calcaterra had 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons playing for OU. He said he'll graduate in May and plans to go back to California to be a firefighter.
