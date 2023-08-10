Iowa Gambling Football

FILE - Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV runs off the field after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bruce is among eight ISU and Iowa football players or staffers facing criminal charges Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in connection with the state's investigation into sports wagering at the two schools. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Oklahoma State wide receiver Arland Bruce IV was charged in connection with an investigation into illegal sports wagering from before he was playing for the Cowboys. Bruce played for two seasons at Iowa before transferring to OSU in January.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed tampering with records charges against Bruce. According to reports, a criminal complaint alleges Bruce bet on 11 Iowa games that he played in over the last two seasons.

An Oklahoma State spokesperson told FOX23 Thursday that they don’t have an official statement yet and that they are still gathering information at this time.

Bruce has not played a game for the Cowboys.

