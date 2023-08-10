Oklahoma State wide receiver Arland Bruce IV was charged in connection with an investigation into illegal sports wagering from before he was playing for the Cowboys. Bruce played for two seasons at Iowa before transferring to OSU in January.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed tampering with records charges against Bruce. According to reports, a criminal complaint alleges Bruce bet on 11 Iowa games that he played in over the last two seasons.
An Oklahoma State spokesperson told FOX23 Thursday that they don’t have an official statement yet and that they are still gathering information at this time.
Bruce has not played a game for the Cowboys.