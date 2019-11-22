OSU's Sanders reportedly out for rest of regular season

Bad news for Oklahoma State. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is out for at least the rest of the regular season after having surgery this week on the thumb of his throwing hand. That's according to multiple reports.
An Oklahoma State official told FOX23 Thursday that they can't officially comment on the status of Sanders, citing head coach Mike Gundy's policy not to comment on injuries before games.
Dru Brown is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Cowboys at West Virginia Saturday. Brown took over for Sanders after he got hurt in last weekend's game. Brown went 3-for-5 for 70 yards and a touchdown in OSU's 31-13 win over Kansas.
