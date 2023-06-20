OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of the best seasons in Oral Roberts history ended Tuesday in the College World Series with a 6-1 loss to TCU in the elimination bracket in Omaha.
The Horned Frogs got revenge against ORU after the Golden Eagles beat TCU 6-5 in the opening round of the College World Series last Friday. It was ORU's second College World Series win ever.
Oral Roberts lost in the winner's bracket to Florida 5-4 on Sunday.
It was the Golden Eagles' first trip to the College World Series since 1978. ORU is only the third regional four-seed to make the CWS since the current NCAA Tournament format started in 1999.
It was a rough ending for ORU (52-14), the first No. 4 regional seed in 11 years to reach the CWS. The Eagles of the Summit League scored their fewest runs since March 12 and lost consecutive games for the first time since that same date.
“I thought we played pretty sloppy all the way around,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said. “When you score one run against good clubs, it’s not a recipe to win for sure."
The Eagles were 2 of 16 with runners on base against TCU, and the game ended with the bases loaded when Matt Hogan struck out for the fifth time.
“We left another 12 guys on base today, 13 Sunday,” Folmar said. "We could never get that big swing.”
TCU's first two runs came without a swing of the bat. Brooks Fowler (9-2) walked in a run in the second inning, and Joshua Caravalho's balk brought in another in the fourth.
The Frogs added four more in the fifth, with Anthony Silva's two-run single making it 6-0.
“I stuck my bat out there and found some grass,” Silva said.
ORU couldn't capitalize on early scoring opportunities against Brown and Luke Savage (6-4). The leadoff batter reached base four of the first five innings, but only one scored.
The Eagles went 24-3 to end the season, and their 52 wins are a school record. The only other No. 4 regional seeds to advance as far were national champion Fresno State in 2008 and Stony Brook in 2012.
“I think if it’s ever going to end, this is where you want it to end," Folmar said. "I don’t think today is by any way going to define our season. But, man, what a great run. I’m so thankful to be part of such a historic group that made a run like this.”