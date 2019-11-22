NCAA sends OSU basketball notice of possible Level I violation

The NCAA sent OSU a notice of allegations after completing an investigation into the men's basketball program surrounding the crimes committed by former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Lamont Evans.

According to the notice, the NCAA enforcement staff believes it could be a Level I violation, the highest on a four-level scale. OSU will argue for a lesser level of violation when it appears before the Committee on Infractions in the spring.

According to the school, the single allegation does not involve any current OSU coaches or players and there is no allegation of a recruiting violation.

“We have been open and transparent with our team, our recruits and the NCAA,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We’re disappointed this occurred but are pleased that a thorough investigation has determined the most serious violation was reported in the news more than two years ago. We look forward to presenting our case on the level of violation to the NCAA.”

OSU released the following official statement:

Over the past two years, Oklahoma State University has cooperated closely with the U.S. Attorney’s office and the NCAA in the investigation of the allegations of wrongdoing by former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, Lamont Evans. The essential factual allegation was that Mr. Evans conspired with other individuals to take bribes to persuade or influence players at a prior university and then subsequently at OSU to select the individuals who paid the bribes as financial advisors.

Following the NCAA’s thorough investigation with OSU’s full cooperation and participation, the University agrees that Mr. Evans did in fact accept bribes for the purpose of steering players to financial advisors in violation of NCAA bylaws. While OSU is very disappointed that this occurred, we were relieved to learn that there were no recruiting or other major violations on the part of the institution. There are no allegations involving current student-athletes or coaching staff.

In addition to the primary finding is the finding that one then-member of the basketball team received $300 from Mr. Evans. This information was reported to OSU by the student-athlete and then self-reported to the NCAA by OSU in October 2017. The student-athlete’s eligibility was restored, and he never competed while ineligible.

The NCAA enforcement staff is of the opinion that the Committee on Infractions might consider this to be a Level I violation by the institution. The University feels strongly that the bribes were taken for the sole benefit of Mr. Evans who was terminated within days of the announcement of the charges. The University did not benefit in any way and was considered by the Federal government to be the victim of the scheme. As such, we have asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present our position on the level of violation.