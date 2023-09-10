TULSA – FC Tulsa made it two consecutive unbeaten outings on Saturday night when hosting Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field. Although neither club managed to find the scoresheet, FC Tulsa collected a valuable point against one of the hottest sides in the USL Championship to keep itself alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
The visitors edged Tulsa out in the shot column 14-11, although FC Tulsa enjoyed 54% of the ball. FC Tulsa looked the more dangerous side throughout the second 45-minute period, frequently threatening the Rising goal and dominating over 65% of the possession.
Goalkeeper Michael Nelson was credited for his fifth clean sheet of the current campaign to conclude a three-save effort. The shutout marked FC Tulsa's first in nearly two months dating back to its 1-0 win over Miami FC on July 12.
The 0-0 final was only the third such affair this season for FC Tulsa. Only two other contests involving FC Tulsa that concluded 0-0 this season took place on March 28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and May 31 at Monterey Bay F.C.
After collecting four points against two of the Western Conference's most dangerous opponents over the last seven days and ending Rising's three-match win streak on Saturday, one more foe from the West remains on the docket next weekend in Oakland as FC Tulsa looks to keep pace with the pack for a postseason spot.
GOALS
N/A
LINEUPS
FC Tulsa: Nelson, Ruxi, Tetteh, Hughes, Seagrist, Worth, Bird, Yosef, Ferri, Epps, Goodrum (Subs used: Ferri)
Phoenix Rising FC: Rios Novo, Traore, Stenberg, Fuenmayor, Zambrano, Hernández, Torres, Munjoma, Armenakas, Trejo, Arteaga (Subs used: Uzochukwu, Harvey, Formella, Varela)
UP NEXT
The first of three consecutive matches away from home awaits FC Tulsa next Saturday, Sept. 16 when the club travels to take on Oakland Roots SC. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. CT.