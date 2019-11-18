  • Bedlam game to air on FOX23 Nov. 30

    Updated:

    STILLWATER, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to FOX23 on Thanksgiving weekend.
    • The game is set for Nov. 30 and will start at 7 p.m. from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. FOX23 will be there and provide post-game coverage on College Football Saturday.
    • Before the Bedlam main event, turn to FOX23 starting at 11 a.m. for a full day of college football.

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    Young girl surprised by Tulsa police officer in dance video

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories