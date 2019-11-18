Bedlam game to air on FOX23 Nov. 30

STILLWATER, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to FOX23 on Thanksgiving weekend.
- The game is set for Nov. 30 and will start at 7 p.m. from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. FOX23 will be there and provide post-game coverage on College Football Saturday.
- Before the Bedlam main event, turn to FOX23 starting at 11 a.m. for a full day of college football.
📺 details for the final weekend of #Big12FB ⤵️— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 18, 2019
(As selected by the Conference's television partners) pic.twitter.com/PERErJvC3Y
