8-year-old Verdigris boy turns fear of mascots into sideline staple

VERDIGRIS, Okla. - A Verdigris second-grader is not only facing his fears -- he became them.
Gunner Alley, 8, plays a mascot called Lil Red on the sidelines of Verdigris High School football games.
Gunner told FOX23's Nathan Thompson that being a mascot is "kind of like being a super hero."
He wears an authentic Cardinals head his family bought and a costume his mother made herself as they couldn't find a kid's mascot costume to buy.
Gunner has wanted to be a mascot since he was younger -- but it didn't start out that way. He actually used to be scared of the costumed characters.
It took a face-to-face meeting with Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby at a baseball game to get him over his fear -- and inspire him.
He started watching videos online of professional mascots and decided he wanted to be one.
The head coach at Verdigris says Lil Red could run for mayor of Verdigris and win.
