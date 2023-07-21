Shots fired on Gilcrease Museum Road in road rage incident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla -- Tulsa Police are searching for two occupants of a black, Dodge truck who shot into the back of an SUV during a road rage incident Friday night.
Police say that a brown SUV with five occupants was driving south on Gilcrease Museum Road, when a black Dodge truck cut them off.
The driver of the brown SUV over took the truck and began to press on the breaks.
The occupants in the truck then opened fire on the SUV and drove off.
The SUV then continued to drive south on Gilcrease Museum Road, turning right on Charles Page Boulevard and driving a few miles until it pulled into the parking lot of the old K-Mart at 1200 East Charles Page Boulevard.
That's when 911 was called.
When investigators arrived they found that the bullets had broken the glass in the back window and traveled through the vehicle lodging into the front dashboard.
According to police, no one was hurt or shot.
Sand Spring Police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office also responded to the road rage call.