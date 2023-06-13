SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department is the latest to get Flock Safety Cameras installed in the community.
The cameras are automatic license plate reader that can track cars from camera to camera in real time.
The Tulsa Police Department has already seen success, crediting the cameras for the recovery of close to a million dollars worth of stolen property.
Specifically, the cameras pick up if car is listed as stolen on the National Crime data base or listed by local law enforcement.
The cameras were launched in Sand Springs at the beginning of the month and already the department says they've recovered three stolen cars and made arrests.