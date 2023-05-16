Oldest American legion post in Oklahoma suffering from low funding

TULSA, Okla. — Through the years, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 1 Lisa Milner said it has become emptier with generations of soldiers passing on and fewer coming in.
“I have watched over the years changes,” she said.
American Legion Post 1 is the oldest American Legion in Oklahoma and one of the oldest in the country. It was built in 1919. The main hall was once booming. Now sometimes it is dimly lit.
“During the daytime, it is only on when we need the lights on and we are not open every day because we are short on cash,” she said.
She said they even turned off the Freedom Flame outside to save money on gas. Milner said they run on membership fees and donations.
“It is $42 a year to be a part of the American Legion,” she said. “We get no money from the government whatsoever; everything comes from programs that we self-generate and people renting the hall out from us and people making donations to us.”
She said since 2020, the donations have not been coming in like they used to.
“It is very low. It takes on average about $8–10,000 every month just to maintain bills. We have insurance. We have other things to take care of,” she said.
She said the post is going month to month financially and if they are not able to get more donations in the future, it may have to close.
“I think with the service officers fund we have $100 left. That is just for right now,” Milner said.
Milner said in the previous years they could offer financial help to veterans but Tuesday, they had to turn down financial help because she said there is not enough money.
“It hurts. I was once in the position, and I remember back in the days when we had that money because that is one of the reasons why I am a member of the American Legion, I was a vet who needed help. I was looking at foreclosure,” Milner said.
Milner said they need a grant write to help.
The American Legion said they raise funds by community events. Here is a list of events going through the Month of May: